Body

Marjorie Ann Fann, 73 of Robbinsville, N.C., passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 at her residence, surrounded by her family.

She was a native of Graham County and the daughter of the late Joe and Nora Carringer Fann. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her son, Tim Cornwell in 2018.

Ann had a love for Martial Arts. She started her training in the early 1970’s and fought competitively across the country winning numerous competitions. She was also employed as a Certified Nursing Assistant, working with local home health agencies and nursing facilities. She enjoyed her work as a Certified Nursing Assistant, and loved caring for her patients.

Ann was a person who loved life and enjoyed every minute she spent with her family and friends. She loved to laugh and always had a smile on her face.

She was known affectionately as “Grannie Annie” to all her family and even her friends and co-workers. The love and kindness she shown to her family and friends will never be forgotten.

She is survived by her daughters, Tina Lee (Bobby) of Robbinsville, N.C. and Kim Cook (Adam) of Brasstown, N.C.; her special friend, Jack Stiles of Robbinsville, N.C.; brother, Joe Fann, Jr. (Kathy) of Danielsville, Ga.; sisters, Judy Garrison (Wesley) of Hickory, N.C., Shirley Roberson (Tony) of Blairsville, Ga. and Sara Bray of Toccoa, Ga.; her grandchildren, Shelby Millsaps (Daniel), Rebecca Phillips and Brandon Lee all of Robbinsville, N.C.; Stephen Kent of Marble, N.C., Gregory Cook of Brasstown, N.C., Vincent Lee, Miles Lee and Haley Lee, all of Apollo, Pa.; Clayton Lee of Sacramento, Calif.; 19 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sept. 3, 2020 at the Townson-Smith chapel. The Rev. Scott Roper will officiate. Burial will follow the service at Farley Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from noon – 2 p.m. Thursday at the chapel, prior to the services.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ann’s memory to the Graham Cancer Support Group, P.O. Box 1084 Robbinsville, NC 28771.

Townson-Smith Funeral Home was honored to serve the Fann family.

An online register is available at townson-smithfuneralhome.com.