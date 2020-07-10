Body

Martha Parks, age 92 of Robbinsville, N.C. passed away Monday, June 29, 2020.

Beloved aunt of Mike (Barbara) Parks, Jane (Randy) Staton, Patrick (Therese) Parks and Joan Parks.

Martha spent the majority of her life as a Social Worker, serving the people of Graham and Cherokee counties.

Martha loved nature and never missed an opportunity to take her nieces and nephews to Joyce Kilmer Memorial Forest, to show them the beautiful trees.

She is preceded in death by her brothers, John and James Parks; and her sister, Margaret “Peenie” Parks.

Catholic Mass was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Robbinsville, with Father George Byers officiating.

Burial took place on Saturday, July 4, at Old Mother Cemetery.

Townson-Smith Funeral Home was honored to serve the Parks family.

An online register is available at townson-smithfuneralhome.com.