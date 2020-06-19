Michelle Anderson

Body

Michelle Renee Anderson, 51, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 13, 2020, after a long fight with cancer.

A native of Graham County, she was the daughter of DL and Margaret Myers Orr.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Perry Millsaps; nephews, Bobby Millsaps and Shannon Millsaps; and stepdaughter Venessa Anderson.

In addition to her parents, she was survived by her husband Dennis Anderson; her son Tanner Pilkington and wife Tionna of Robbinsville and their two children, Taygon and Gracie Pilkington; son Tommy Pilkington and his son Gage Pilkington; stepchildren, Vanetta Anderson, Vakeisha Anderson and DJ Anderson; brothers Pat Orr and Angela of Robbinsville, N.C. John Orr and wife, Barbie of Maryville, Tenn.; sisters Jennifer Dockery and husband Allen, Pamela Patterson, and Deborah Carpenter and husband Jack, all of Robbinsville, N.C.; as well as her beloved nieces, nephews and so many more.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020 in the chapel of Townson-Smith Funeral Home.

The family received friends starting at noon, prior to the service. The Revs. Patrick O’Dell and James Blevins officiated. Committal services followed in the Lower Yellow Creek Cemetery.

Due to the risk of exposure to COVID-19, it was requested that anyone attending the service please practice social distancing.

