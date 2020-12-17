Mildred Smith

Body

Mildred Waldroup Smith, 76 of the Dick Branch Community in Robbinsville, N.C., went home to be with the Lord early Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at Pardee Hospital in Hendersonville, N.C.

A native of Graham County, she was the daughter of the late William Troy and Netter Stewart Waldroup. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy R. Smith, her brother, Phillip Waldroup, and her infant grandchild, Baby Reed.

Mildred was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, and a faithful member of Mt. Nebo Baptist Church for over 50 years.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Jeanie and Rev. Gary Crisp of Robbinsville, N.C.; her sisters, Alta Pitcox of Robbinsville, N.C., Nellie Cunningham of Maryland, and Cora Clark of Georgia.

She has three grandchildren, Titus Crisp (Amanda), Courtney Cable (Jed), and Morgan Reed (Cody); and seven great-grandchildren, Cassidy Cable, Mackenzie Cable, Brooklyn Cable, Walker Crisp, Aiden Crisp, Claire Reed and Reagan Reed.

Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 at Carver Cemetery. The Revs. James York and her grandson, the Rev. Titus Crisp, officiated.

Townson-Smith Funeral Home was honored to serve the Smith family.

