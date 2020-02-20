Body

Mildred Wilson Fair, age 87 of Robbinsville, N.C., passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, N.C.

She was a native of Graham County and the daughter of the late Thomas and Mellie Hyde Wilson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lester Fair; her son, Art Fair; her brother, Robert Wilson and her sister, Hazel Hooper.

She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Fair of Robbinsville, N.C., and her sister, Frances Stewart of Robbinsville, N.C. Mildred has four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and seven great-great grandchildren.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 at the Townson-Smith Chapel. The Rev. Tom Buchanan officiated.

Funeral rites will be conducted by the Order of the Eastern Star Robbinsville Chapter No. 224. Burial followed the service at Lone Oak Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family received friends from noon – 2 p.m. Sunday at the Chapel, prior to the service.

