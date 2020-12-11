Body

Mitch Howell, 61 of the Lower Mountain Creek Community in Robbinsville, N.C., passed away at his home on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020.

A native of Graham County, he was the son of the late Melvin Edward and Darlena Orr Howell.

Mitch is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Tony and Goldie Howell of Robbinsville, N.C., and his step-brother and his wife, John and Kim Harrison of Hendersonville, N.C.; his special friends, Arlene Dockery, Maddie Dockery and Ciara Dockery, all of Robbinsville, N.C.; and his nephew, Tommy Howell of Terre Haute, Ind.

He has one great-nephew, Xander Howell.

Graveside services were held at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 at the Mountain Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. The Revs. Tom Buchanan and Roger Orrl officiated.

Townson-Smith Funeral Home was honored to serve the Howell family.

