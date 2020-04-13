Body

Myrtle Rose Ghormley, age 94 of Robbinsville, N.C. passed away, Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Erlanger Western Carolina Hospital in Murphy, N.C.

She was a native of Graham County and the daughter of the late William Buffalo Rose (Bill) and Bessie Millsaps Rose.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dan Ghormley in 2006, her sisters, Hazel Ford, Dorothy Randall, Lois Ball and her brother, Lyle Rose.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Leanne and Jacky Ayers of Robbinsville, N.C.; grandchildren, Nick Ayers, Amy Ayers both of Robbinsville, N.C.; and great-grandchildren, Audrey Grace Ayers and Jayce Crisp.

Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 2, 2020 at the Old Mother Church Cemetery. The Rev. Jimmy Millsaps officiated.

