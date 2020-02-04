Body

Nahala Sue Waldroup, 85, of Carpenter Hollow Road in Robbinsville, N.C., passed away Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 at Graham Healthcare and

Rehabilitation Center.

She was a native of Graham County and the daughter of the late Alfred and Sarah Jane Farley Carpenter. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Gary Carpenter.

She is survived by her son and his wife, Darrell and Rhonda Waldroup of Robbinsville, N.C.; daughters and their husbands, Candy and Paul Sefcik of Anniston, Ala., Melissa and Mark Ammons of Robbinsville, N.C.; brother, Tommy Carpenter of Robbinsville, N.C.; and sister, Kitty Williams of Robbinsville, N.C. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Haley and Brandon Lovin, Brooke and Bo Coats, Rebecca and Brian Howell, Cain and Alyssa Ammons; great-grandchildren, Cambrie, Carson, Luke, Linaysha, Yei, Bryce, Bella, Ava; nieces and nephews, Katie Shuler, Krissy Gossett, Cruz Williams, Josh Carpenter, Jeremy Carpenter, Rocky Carpenter; great-nieces and nephews, Kourtney, Gavin, Carter, Zaylee, Zyler, Taelyn, Court, Liz, and Tyler who all lovingly referred to her at Mamaw Sue.

Funeral Services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at the Townson-Smith Chapel. The Rev. Daniel Stewart officiated. Burial followed at the Old Mother Cemetery. The family received friends from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday at the Chapel prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Resident Fund at Graham Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Townson-Smith Funeral Home was honored to serve the Waldroup family.

An online register is available at townson-smithfuneralhome.com.