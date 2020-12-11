Nathan May

Body

The Rev. Nathan L. May, 82, passed away Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.

Nathan was born in Robbinsville, N.C. on April 21, 1938. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred Judson May and Beulah Waldroup May; sister Colean May Davis; and brothers, the Rev. Lt. Col. Huel E. May, and Calvin J. May.

Nathan was a beloved son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, pastor and friend. Nathan served 36 years in the ministry, touching and impacting the lives of many in his congregations and communities. Nathan was a man of God, whose faith never wavered and a man that always wanted all glory to be given to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Those left to celebrate his life and cherish his memory are his wife of 61 years, Emile May; his three children, Sandra May Roseman (Rick) of Sherrills Ford, N.C., Jonathan May (Suzy) of Sherrills Ford, N.C. and Fred May (Carla) of Vale, N.C.; six grandchildren, Brooke, Matt, Austin, Addie, Abram and Ameila; four great-grandchildren, Jayden, Ava, Lylah and Beckham; a brother, Bill May (Dominique) of Belmont, N.C.; and many nieces, nephews, beloved relatives and friends.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private graveside celebration of life for the immediate family will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Lincolnton, N.C. with the Rev. Mark Hovis officiating.

Condolences may be sent to the May family at:

PO Box 1124

Denver, NC 28037.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to:

Christian Ministry of Lincoln County

PO Box 423

Lincolnton, NC 28093; or

Hospice & Palliative Care Lincoln County

900 Dontia Drive

Lincolnton, NC 28092.

Warlick Funeral Home is serving the May family.