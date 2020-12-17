Neddine Swann

Body

Neddine Odom Swann, 70 of Robbinsville, N.C., went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 at Graham Healthcare and Rehabilitation.

A native of Graham County, she was the daughter of the late Leonard and Opal Jordan Odom. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Robert Swann, Jr.; her daughter and son-in-law, Melinda and Arthur Thompkins; her brother, Kenny Odom; and her sisters: Dot Sellers, Pauline Farley and Carolyn Mosiello.

Neddine is survived by her granddaughter, Stacey Thompkins Jenkins (Derek) of Murphy, N.C.; her grandson, Christopher Thompkins (Summer) of Robbinsville, N.C.; her sister, Reba McCracken of Robbinsville, N.C.; and her brothers, Carlton “Slim” Odom and Hershel Odom – both of Robbinsville, N.C. – and Tommy Odom of Cleveland, Tenn.

Townson-Smith Funeral Home was honored to serve the Swann family.

An online register is available at townson-smithfuneralhome.com.