Nellie Stewart

Nellie Hedrick Stewart, 84 of the Mill Creek Circle Community of Robbinsville, N.C. went to her heavenly home, Sunday, July 26, 2020, at her residence.

She was a native of Graham County and the daughter of the late Leslie and Annie Bell Millsaps Hedrick. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Ray Stewart in April 2003; brothers, Chucky and Chad Hedrick; and sisters, Christine Hooper and Edna Jovinetta.

She is survived by her children and their spouses, Terry and Debbie Stewart, Stanley and Susan Stewart, and Sharon and Rufus Waldroup, all of Robbinsville, N.C., Regina and Keith Winebarger of Lenoir, N.C.; brothers, Vernon Hedrick of Birmingham, Ala., Vance Hedrick of Murphy, N.C. and Leonard Hedrick of Blairsville, Ga.; and sister, Ruth Adams of Robbinsville, N.C.

She is also survived by her grandchildren, Haley and Jamie Brooks, Latesha and Michael Wiggins, Nicholas and Channie Winebarger, Josh and Karen Stewart, Lacey and Jason Lambert, Chase and Kelah Stewart, Matthew and Brittany Winebarger; great-grandchildren, Tyler and Ashley Brooks, Wesley Brooks; Allie, Dakota, Ashton, Keegan, Stella Winebarger; Emma Grace and Isaac Wiggins; Taylor, Makenna, Rhett, and Reed Stewart; Audrey Stewart, Kristyn Wilson, Kaleb Barnett; Connor and Blake Lambert; and great-great grandchildren, Caroline Wilson, Emberley and Millie Brooks.

Nellie was a happy person; she always had a smile and a laugh. She never met a stranger and never had anything but a kind word to say.

Nellie made it her mission to serve God and could sing the good news of Jesus in front of five or 5,000 people. She set a Godly example of what it meant to be a Pastor’s wife, a mother, a grandmother and a Christian. Her role was not easy at times, but she did it with grace, sincerity and in a selfless manner.

She loved the Lord and her family dearly. Her life’s testimony will serve as a legacy for her family for generations to come.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Mt. Nebo Baptist Church. The Revs. James York, J.B. Smith, Chase Stewart and Josh Stewart officiated. Burial followed the service at the Carver Cemetery.

The family received friends from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Church, prior to the service.

