Nolan Turpin

Nolan Earl Turpin, 75, of Robbinsville N.C., passed away at his residence surrounded by family and friends on April 7, 2020.

He was a wonderful father, grandfather and a friend to many.

He was preceded in death by his wife Bonnie, a son James and a grandson Joey Parton, along with his parents Frank and Dosha Turpin, brothers Leonard, Glenn, Wayne and Luther, and sisters Joan, Gean, Lillian, Dora Lee, Elva and Thelma.

He is survived by brother, Beacher; sister, Cheynere; sons Virgal Turpin and Kenny Millsaps; daughters Donna Freeman (John Humphries), Iris Muncy (Brian Muncy); daughter-in-law, Beverly Turpin; and a son-in-law, Jeff Freeman.

He also leaves behind his grandchildren: Brandon, Nikki, Cory, Chad, Travis, Melanie, Cambria and Kaden, and two great-grandchildren and one on the way, and many loved nieces and nephews.