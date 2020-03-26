Nora Lee Anderson

Body

Nora Lee Burchfield Anderson, age 73 of the Meadow Branch Community of Robbinsville, N.C. went home to be with the Lord, Saturday, March 21, 2020 at her residence.

She was a native of Graham County and the daughter of the late Gardner and Betty Williams Burchfield.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Cecil Anderson and her brothers, Richard and Ralph Burchfield.

Nora Lee was a member of Meadow Branch Baptist Church and a very active member of the Meadow Branch Community, who will be missed by all.

She is survived by her sons and their wives, Ronnie and Hope Anderson of Robbinsville, N.C., Joe and Beverly Anderson of Brasstown, N.C.; daughter and her husband, Sharon and Eric Farley of Robbinsville, N.C.; sisters, Iva Jean Massie of Stillman Valley, Ill., and Kathleen Icenhower of Robbinsville, N.C.

She had eight grandchildren, Barry Farley, Meghan Phillips, Cody Anderson, Dillon Anderson, Kayla Crisp, Alex Haines, Tate Thomason, Stacey Burchfield; and 11 great-grandchildren, Kylie Farley, Ayva Farley, Brayden Farley, Hunter Farley, Zaelyn Phillips, Raelee Phillips, Abram Anderson, Addler Anderson, Arlo Burchfield, Ember Crisp and Griffin Crisp.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at the Townson-Smith Chapel. The Revs. Onley Williams and Jesse Crisp officiated. Burial followed the service at Farley Branch Cemetery.

The family received friends from noon – 2 p.m. at the Chapel, prior to the service.

