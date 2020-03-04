Norma Carr Edison

Body

Norma Holder Carr Edison, 77, of the Stecoah Community, went home to be with the Lord early Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 at Swain Community Hospital in Bryson City, N.C.

A native of Graham County, she was the daughter of the late William Hobert and Ellen Elizabeth Lovin Holder. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Edison, her grandson, Jase Lovelace, her brothers, J.D. Holder, Robert Holder, Eben Holder, and G.L. Holder, and her sisters, Senith Johnson, and Genevieve Fowler.

Norma is survived by her daughter, Angela Carr Shaver of Bryson City, her sons and daughters-in- law, Billy and Tami Carr of Stecoah, and Mike and Robin Carr of Augusta, Ga., her brother, C.E. Holder of Clyde, N.C., and her sisters, Zelma Bridges of Stecoah, and Anita Clarke of Greenville, Tenn. Her grandchildren are Jade, Jarod, Kendra, Jeremy, Bryson, and Brayden. She has eight great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Alia, Jeet, Jude, Haylen, Jensen, Jaxon and Kayce. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

