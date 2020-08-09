Pamela Pavelka

Body

Pamela Ann Pavelka, 58 of Robbinsville, N.C., passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020.

She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, and was the daughter of the late Orville and Virginia Millsaps Philpot.

She is survived by her children, Molly Pavelka and Duke Price of Andrews, N.C., Jordan Pavelka and Haley Ware of Murphy, N.C., and Brandon Pavelka of Robbinsville, N.C.; her sister and brother-in-law, Janet and Darold Orr of Robbinsville, N.C.; and her nieces, Cecilee Ashe (Wesley), Kammi Smith (Daniel), and nephew, Dalton Underwood (Hannah), of Robbinsville, N.C.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

