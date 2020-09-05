Body

Dwight Paul Crocker, 72 of Robbinsville, N.C., passed away Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Care Partners Health Services in Asheville, N.C.

Paul had made Graham County his home for several years, but he was a native of Jackson County, Ala., and the son of the late Dick Lee and Stella Belle Tishaw Crocker.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sisters, Barbara Jean Hickman of Chattanooga, Tenn. and Betty June Cagle of Higdon, Ala.

He is survived by his beloved and devoted niece, Dale Ann Wells and her husband Mike of Ider, Ala.; several other loving nieces, nephews and cousins; special friends, Ricky, Carol, and Devin Southard; Johnnie and Sandra Smith; Greg and Robin Prince; and Calvin, April, and Calin Gladden, all of Robbinsville, N.C.; but most important, he is survived by his beloved fur baby, Abby.

A memorial services will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation in Paul’s name to your local animal shelter.

Townson-Smith Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Crocker family.

