Peggy Sutton

Peggy Roena Nichols Phillips Sutton, 84 of Elizabethton, Tenn., went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 at her residence.

Peggy was born in Cherokee County, N.C. to the late Frank Thorton and Mary Phillips Nichols. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Phillips; her son, Gary Phillips; and her sister, Patricia Moody.

Peggy had worked as a licensed practical nurse and was a member of Bear Creek Baptist Church (where she sang in the choir when she attended) in Robbinsville, N.C. and attended Bible Baptist Church in Elizabethton, Tenn.

Peggy loved to sew aprons, singing in the choir, reading, traveling, fishing and collecting owls.

Those left to cherish her many wonderful memories include her husband of over 40 years, Jack Sutton, of the home; her children, Brenda Angel, Debbie Britt and Nadine Britt, all of Elizabethton; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.

A graveside service to celebrate Peggy’s life was conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020 in the Bear Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Robbinsville, N.C. with Rev. Frank Osborne officiating.

Active pallbearers were Chris Britt, Brandon Pierce, Kaleb Pierce, Justin Pierce, Jacob Ray Britt, Colbey Britt and Hunter Hammett. Honorary pallbearers were Russell Brendle and David Angel.

The family would like to especially thank Dr. Vivian Clark, Pastor Frank Osborne, Peggy’s church family from Bible Baptist Church and all her caregivers, for the love and prayers shared for her during her illness.

