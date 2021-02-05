Body

Perry Allen James, 60 of Robbinsville, N.C., passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at Mission Hospital in Asheville, N.C.

He was a native of Graham County and the son of Frank and Nell James Jr., and the late Mary Jane James. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, the Rev. Frank James, Sr. and Hollis James, and his maternal grandparents, Mack and Berta Grant.

In addition to his father and stepmother, he is survived by his sons, Rocco James and Asa James, who he cherished above all. He is also survived by his twin brother, Terry James and sister-in-law, Marilyn James; and his sister, Martha Orr. Perry is also survived by nieces and a nephew: Jessica Janes, Stephanie Caler and Judd Orr; great-nephews, Andrew Caler, Rowan Janes; and niece, Addison Caler.

No service has been planned.