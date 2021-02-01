Phillip Lamar Burke

Body

Philip Lamar Burke, 82 of the Old Tallulah Road Community in Robbinsville, N.C., passed away, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 at Erlanger Western Carolina Hospital in Murphy, N.C.

He was a native of White County, Ga., but moved to Robbinsville when he was a small child.

He was the son of the late Henry and Nellie Loggins Burke. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Bill Burke; an infant brother; and his special friends, Claude Holloway, Frank Cooper, Jewell Postell, Louie Postell and Ronald Postell.

Lamar was a Veteran of the United States Army and he retired from the N.C. Department of Transportation. Lamar loved the mountains and outdoors; he spent much of his time after retirement hiking and gardening.

To his wife Doris, Lamar was her best friend and the love of her life. He was a loving husband and devoted father to their two children and he will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Doris Matheson Burke; son, Aaron Burke; daughter and son-in-law, Phyllis and Chris West, of all Robbinsville, N.C.; brother, Vernon Burke of Robbinsville, N.C.; step-grandsons, Tyler West, Jordan West; and step great-grandson, Caiden West; his Dolly Dog, that has been his faithful companion for many years; and his best friend, Mike Carton; several nephews, great-nephews and niece.

He is also survived by his special friends, Coot Millsaps, Bobby Johnson, Wallace Matheson, Jimmy Turpin, Vance Jordan, Kenny Postell and all his coworkers he remained friends with at the N.C. Department of Transportation.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 at the Wiggins Cemetery. The Rev. Grant Burke will officiate.

Due to the risk of exposure to COVID-19, face coverings and social distancing are required for those attending the graveside service.

Townson-Smith Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Burke family.

An online register is available at townson-smithfuneralhome.com.