Raymond L. Branham, Sr., 89, of Robbinsville passed away Monday, March 30, 2020 at his residence.

He was the son of the late Leslie and Willie Kelly Branham. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers Jack, Melvin and Grady; and sisters, Juanita and Betty Jean.

He is survived by his loving wife Lillie Mae Branham; son, Ray Branham, Jr. of Robbinsville, daughter, Donna Rutland of Robbinsville; grandchildren, Spencer Branham, Tiffanie Branham, and Miranda Rutland; 4 great-grandchildren and his beloved pets Lillie and Skeeter.

Raymond was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving during the Korean War.

Plans for a memorial service will be announced at a later date by Townson-Smith Funeral Home.

