Reba Phillips Jordan, 87 of Robbinsville, N.C., went to her heavenly home, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at Graham Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

She was a native of Graham County, and the daughter of the late Patton and Laura Orr Phillips. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ted Jordan; and her brothers, Ted Phillips and Leonard Phillips.

Reba was the operator of Phillips Motel for over 20 years. During that time, one of her favorite things was being able to meet and greet visitors to Graham County who were staying there. She also chaired the original committee that established Tallulah Clinic and brought Dr. Patricia Johnson to Robbinsville.

She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Robbinsville Chapter #224 and served as their Worthy Matron in 1973.

She is survived by her daughter, Joy Orr of Robbinsville, N.C.; sons and daughters-in-law, Ronnie and Phyllis Jordan of California, Andy Jordan of Robbinsville, N.C.,

and Randy and Melissa Jordan of Robbinsville, N.C.

She is also survived by her grandchildren, Josh Jordan, Dudley Orr, Kayla Caudill, Dusty Orr, Storm Jordan and Stone Jordan; and great-grandchildren, Skylar, Rylee, Jackson Orr, and Xavi Caudill.

Private graveside services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 at the Old Mother Cemetery. The Rev. Daniel Stewart officiated.

Townson-Smith Funeral Home was honored to serve the Jordan family.

An online register is available at townson-smithfuneralhome.com.