Rene Brooks Roper, 56 of Topton, N.C., passed away Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at her residence.

Graveside services were held at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at the New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Kenny Ball officiated.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Townson-Smith Funeral Home to assist with expenses.

