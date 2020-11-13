Body

Renee Jenkins Adams, 56 of the Atoah Community in Robbinsville, N.C., went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 at Mission Hospital in Asheville, N.C.

She was the daughter of Eloise Phillips Jenkins – who passed away three days after Renee – and the late William Hall Jenkins.

She was also preceded in death by her brother, David Hall Jenkins; and her infant granddaughter, MyKala Cable.

Foremost in her life was her relationship with Christ. She lived her life

in a way that made her Christian faith evident. She was never afraid to proclaim the goodness of her Lord.

For many years, she spearheaded an annual Thanksgiving meal at her home church – New Hope Baptist Church, which has provided thousands of meals for those in need.

She also had a great love for children and along with her husband Dalton, would often invite a children’s home to bring their children to spend the day with them and other volunteers at their camp on Little Snowbird.

Renee’s outgoing personality endeared her to everyone she met. Her devotion to her family was evident in the way she spoke of each of them with great pride. She had a servants heart; she very rarely ever told a child “no.” Many children in the community considered her to be their second mother.

She married the love of her life on Feb. 22, 1979. Renee and Dalton worked hard, raised three wonderful children and successfully operated their own business. They were best friends and their love for each other was apparent to everyone.

Renee is survived by her loving husband of more than 41 years, Dalton Adams; her daughter, Forsythia Adams Cable of Almond, N.C.; her sons and daughters-in-law, the Rev. Coy and Brandi Adams, and the Rev. William-Wayne and Mandy Adams, of Robbinsville, N.C.; her grandchildren, Colman Cable, Kalyn Cable, Cuttler Adams, Tillman Adams, Chloe Adams, Cooper Adams and Sydney Adams. She has several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who will cherish her memory.

Services were held outdoors on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 at the Phillips and Jordan Field, with the family greeting friends from noon – 2 p.m., with the funeral service starting at 2 p.m. The Revs. Jessie Adams, Daniel Stewart, Mickey Stewart, Patrick O’Dell and her sons, Coy Adams and William-Wayne Adams, officiated. Burial followed at New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery.

Townson-Smith Funeral Home was honored to serve the Adams family.

An online register is available at townson-smithfuneralhome.com.