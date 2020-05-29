Body

The Rev. Kevin Brooks, 48 of Robbinsville, N.C., went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 22, 2020 at his residence, while surrounded by his loving family.

He was the son of Bobby and Roma Phillips Brooks of Robbinsville, N.C., and had served as pastor of New Hope Baptist Church in Robbinsville, N.C. for several years.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, KaSondra Orr Brooks; his sons, Kyler Brooks, Kase Brooks and Kolby Brooks, all of Robbinsville, N.C.; his sister, Kristy Brooks Anderson of Robbinsville, N.C.; his nephews, Cody (Megan) Anderson of Lenoir, N.C., and Dillon Anderson of Robbinsville, N.C.; and his great nephews, Abram and Adler Anderson; his mother-in-law, Marlene Carver (Jerry), and his father-in-law, Jerry Orr, all of Robbinsville, N.C. He also leaves a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and many, many friends.

Graveside services were held at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Lone Oak Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Scott Roper officiated.

At Kevin’s request, the family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in his memory to the Graham Cancer Support Group, P.O. Box 1084, Robbinsville, N.C. 28771.

Townson-Smith Funeral Home was honored to serve the Brooks family.

