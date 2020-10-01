Richard Carver

Body

Richard “Dagger” Carver, 63 of the East Buffalo Community in Robbinsville, N.C., went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga. Tenn.

A native of Graham County, he was the son of Willa Mae Allen Carver and the late Mack Carver. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his niece, LaKoda Mae Carver.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Debra Poling Carver; his daughters and son-in-law, Julie Lynn Oliver (Michael) of Robbinsville, N.C., and Jaymee Carver (fiancée, Dalton Cannington) of Bryson City, N.C.; his sister and brother-in-law, Frances Carver Smith (Jonathan) of Robbinsville, N.C.; and his brother and sister-in-law, Gary Carver (Dana) of Robbinsville, N.C.

He has three grandchildren: Skyler, Kamree and Channing Oliver.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at the Townson-Smith Chapel. The Revs. Scott Roper and J.B. Smith officiated.

Burial followed at the Lone Oak Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family received friends from noon – 1 p.m. Thursday at the Chapel, prior to the service.

Townson-Smith Funeral Home was honored to serve the Carver family.

An online register is available at townson-smithfuneralhome.com.