Oliver Richard Messer, 79 of the Beech Creek Community in Robbinsville, N.C., passed away peacefully early Saturday morning, Nov. 28, 2020, after a long illness.

Richard was born in Gastonia, N.C. on Sept. 4, 1941 to the late Robert Richard Messer and Doris (Stiles) Hollifield of Robbinsville.

Richard is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mary Violet (Grindstaff); a daughter, Kathy (Messer) Pullium of Robbinsville; son, Richard Michael Messer and his wife, Cindy, of Louisville, Ky.; a sister, Lisa Young of Anderson, S.C.; a brother, Morris Rogers of Robbinsville, and several nieces and nephews.

Richard his two grandchildren, Ashley (Pullium) Hyde and her husband Jacob Hyde of Robbinsville, and Jonathan Richard Messer of Louisville, Ky.; one great-grandchild, Asher Hyde of Robbinsville.

Richard has also been blessed with three step-grandchildren, Jennifer Highbaugh, Gary Jenkins and Anna Jenkins, all of Louisville, Ky.

Townson-Smith Funeral Home is honored to be handling the arrangements; however, in light of the family’s wishes and the pandemic, there will not be a viewing or service.

Family and friends are always welcome at the residence.

A special heartfelt thank you goes out to the family and friends that helped and visited Richard during his journey. God bless you all.

