Robert Stone, 82 of Clinton, Tenn., passed away in the early morning hours of Monday, Aug. 3 in Augusta, Ga., at the Charlie Norwood VA Hospital, with family by his side.

Bob was born on Nov. 17, 1937 to Park Stone and Ada Howell in the township of Cheoah, North Carolina – modern-day Robbinsville. He served in the Navy Seabees in Kodiak, Alaska and San Diego from 1956-1958.

He moved to Clinton, Tenn. after his father passed in 1958 to be with his mother. There, he met Sheila Hankins and the two were married in 1963. He was a strong Christian who loved God and this country. He loved his family and passing on stories of those who had already passed. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, motorcycles, and had a deep love for trains – specifically steam engines.

He worked as a body shop foreman, retiring from Krebs Chevrolet. He was well-known for his sense of humor and is greatly missed by his loved ones.

He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Doris Higdon of Knoxville, Tenn. and nephew, Rob Tokes of Clinton, Ohio.

He leaves behind his wife of 57 years, Sheila Stone; daughter, Ginger Stone of Oak Ridge, Tenn.; son, Robert Stone and wife Rhonda of Knoxville, Tenn.; granddaughters, Taryn Torbett and husband Chris of Knoxville, Tenn., Taylor Lay of Oak Ridge, Tenn. and Trista Lay of Oak Ridge, Tenn.; sisters, Virginia “Pat” Tokes and Genevieve “Whis” Harber, both of Clinton, Tenn.; three nieces and five nephews; and a host of additional and extended family members that Bob deeply cared for.

Robert chose to be cremated and will have a graveside service on Sunday, Aug. 23, at 2 p.m. at the Old Mother Church Cemetery in Robbinsville, N.C.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to:

The American Legion

436 Spring Steet

Clinton, TN 37716;

Kerbela Shiner’s

315 Mimose Avenue

Knoxville, TN 37920; Fisher House

12300 Twinbrook

Parkway, Suite 410

Rockville, MD 20855; fisherhouse.org or pva.org