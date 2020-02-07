Roscoe Ritcher

Body

Roscoe Richter, 93, was called home by his Lord and Savior on Jan. 28, 2020.

A native of Florida and resident of Lakeland, Fla. He was born Nov. 21, 1926 in Graceville, Fla. to the late A.B. Richter and Mae Bell Hughes Richter.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Randolph “Randy” Thomas Richter; brothers, Herman E. and A.B. Richter, Jr.; and sister, Frances Richter Starnes.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Virginia Peters Richter; brother, Esco Eugene; sister, Louise Richter Drummond Strickland; four nephews and five nieces.

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II in the North Atlantic and Europe as the ship barber. He also served from 1952 to 1962 in the NAVSEC GRP for a total of 18 ½ years.

During his life he worked as a farmer, steel erector, carpenter, tool dresser (welder), environmental engineer, assistant flotation supt., flotation supt., mining engineer, general mine supt. and maintenance engineer.

He held a single engine private aircraft license. He retired after 41 years from Mobil Mining and Minerals. After retirement, he formed a consultant company and worked for three years.

Roscoe was a member of AIME and SME for over 60 years, past member of Fairmont Baptist, Medulla Baptist, Edgewood Baptist, Lakeside Baptist and most recently served at Scott Lake Baptist Church.

He was born into the Church of Jesus Christ in 1949 at Fairmont Baptist Church, High Point, N.C. He was baptized in a lake in early April, due to the church being burned down shortly after accepting Christ.

Visitation was held Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 from 10-11 a.m., with funeral services following at 11 a.m. at Gentry-Morrison Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Road, Lakeland.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Scott Lake Baptist Building Fund, or the Mission of the Columbia Church, 5811 Scott Lake Road, Lakeland, Fla., 33813.