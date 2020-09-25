Roxie Farley

Body

Roxie McMahan Carver Farley, 98 of Robbinsville, N.C., went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 at Clear Creek Nursing Center in Mint Hill, N.C.

She was the daughter of the late Rev. Harvey and Easter Bivens McMahan. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Rybe Clyde Carver, her second husband, Arthur Farley, daughter and son-in-law, Betty Long (Lincoln); her son-in-law, John Aiken; her grandson, Andy Carver; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Hamp McMahan (Laura), Hubert McMahan (Azalee), and Pete Hayes; her grandson-in-law, Sam Brittain; and her sisters and brother-in-law, Martha McMahan, and Merle and Red Ward.

Roxie was a rural mail carrier. She ran the ‘star route’ until she was 87 years old, ending a career that lasted for 57 years.

She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Bobby and Kathy Carver, and Danny and Monica Farley, all of Robbinsville, N.C.; and her daughter, Wilma Aiken of Robbinsville, N.C.

Her grandchildren are Kristy Carver, David Long (Carla), Debra Brittain; Johnathan Aiken, and Sydney Farley. She has nine great-grandchildren, Landon Long (Lori), Kaitlyn Long, Hannah Carver, Hallee Carver, Ryan Aiken, Remy Aiken, Ellie Brittian, Lindsey Brittian and Will Brittian. Her great-great granddaughter is Lola Long.

Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 at the New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Loy Kennedy officiated.

