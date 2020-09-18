Body

Roy Bailey, 80 of the Stecoah community, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at his residence.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Vergie Bailey.

Roy is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Frankie Farr Bailey; his children, Kim Newman (Kurtis) of Almond, N.C., and Bill Bailey (Melinda) of Robbinsville, N.C.; his loving and devoted sister-in-law, Mary Jo Reader, who was his caregiver for many years, but especially the last 10 months; his grandchildren, Josh and John Bailey, Karla Currie, Katie Gomez, and Kyle and Chris Norcross; and his great-grandchildren, Kiley, Lyla, Tucker, Faith, Lilly, Lela, and Wesley Roy.

He is also survived by his brother, Ronald Bailey; sisters, Venice Lemmons, Pearl Williams, Grace Rice, Olean Crisp, Charlene Jenkins and Nellie Odom.

Roy always said that a very special friend, Kelly Brock Johnson, saved his life when he had his heart attack; she checked on him regularly in his last days and he loved her dearly.

Roy started a boat business in the back yard in 1977. By 1984, the backyard boat business had moved to Bryson City and was known as Smoky Mountain Lakes Marine for the next 24 years. The business was sold in 2008.

He was a board member of the N.C. Wildlife Commission and worked to establish the boat dock at Lemmons Branch.

He loved to fish in tournaments and fished the Jerry Ryne, FLW, Bass Masters, Fishers of Men, Heartland Series, David Hicks Tuesday Night Tournaments on Fontana Lake.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at Stecoah Baptist Church. The Revs. Daniel Stewart and Mike Teem officiated.

Burial followed the service at the Jenkins Cemetery. The family received friends from noon – 2 p.m., prior to the service.

Roy was a simple man and loved the outdoors, so his family requested that in his memory, that anyone attending the service to dress casually and if you have fishing attire, you were asked to wear it.

Townson-Smith Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Bailey family.

An online register is available at townson-smithfuneralhome.com.