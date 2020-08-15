Ruby Crisp

Body

Ruby Turpin Crisp, 86 of the Yellow Creek Community in Robbinsville, N.C., went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at her residence.

A native of Graham County, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Mary Anderson Turpin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold Crisp; her daughter, Lavada Ann Crisp; her son, Darrell Crisp; her brother, Lowell Crisp; and her sister, Ruhie Anderson.

Ruby is survived by her sons, David Crisp and Delmas Crisp, both of Robbinsville, N.C.; her daughters, Leisa Richards, Ledda Rogers, and Cheri Massey, all of Robbinsville, N.C.; her brothers, the Rev. Max Turpin of Robbinsville, N.C., and George “Buddy” Turpin of Dayton, Ohio; and her sisters, Patsy Williams of Robbinsville, N.C., Jerline Zimmerman of Tampa, Fla., and Francine Rich of Sanford, N.C.

She has six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 at the Townson-Smith Chapel. The Revs. Eric Sellers, Max Turpin and Jimmy Millsaps officiated.

The family received friends from noon – 1 p.m. at the chapel, prior to the service.

Burial followed at the Lone Oak Baptist Church Cemetery.

Townson-Smith Funeral Home was honored to serve the Crisp family.

An online register is available at townson-smithfuneralhome.com.