Ruby Lovin

Ruby Hyde Lovin, 94 of the Atoah Community of Robbinsville, N.C., passed away, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at her residence.

She was a native of Graham County and the daughter of the late Granville and Maggie Jenkins Hyde. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, O.B. Lovin, in 2002; her sons, Oliver Lovin in 2014 and Jerry Lovin in 2018; her four sisters, Esta Jenkins, Ethel Garland, Delia Graham, Loretta Cable; and her brother, Fred Hyde. Ruby was the last of her brothers and sisters to pass away.

She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Dwight and Connie Lovin, and Lyonel and Jane Lovin, both of Robbinsville, N.C.

She has seven grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 15 great-great grandchildren.

Graveside services were held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at the Yellow Branch Cemetery. The Rev. Darrin Self officiated.

