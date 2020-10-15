Body

Sam McClung, 81 of the Atoah Community in Robbinsville, N.C., went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Mission Hospital in Asheville, N.C.

A native of Graham County, he was the son of the late Clyde and Edrie Lovin McClung. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Phillips McClung; his great-grandson, Cooper McClung; his brother, Lewis McClung; and his sister, Marie Anderson.

Sam worked for many years at Stanley Furniture. After retiring, he began driving a bus for Graham County Schools. During those 16 years, the friendships he made with his bus kids became a great source of strength for him during the sickness and death of his beloved wife, Barbar.

He was an active member and deacon at New Hope Baptist Church.

He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army and served his country proudly, while being stationed in Korea between the Korean and Vietnam Wars.

He is survived by his children and their spouses, Teresa and Mitch Ford, Chris and Melissa McClung, and Tracy and Heath McGuire, all of Robbinsville, N.C.; and his brother and sister-in-law, Marshall and Linda McClung of Robbinsville, N.C.

He has eight grandchildren, Lucas Ford (Ashley), Drew Ford (Krystina), Colton McClung (Emily), Jaxon McClung, Lauren McGuire, Kamron McGuire, Eli Mauck (Tess) and Kari Anger (Matt).

His great-grandchildren are Reagan, Arlo, Bella, Holli, Alden, Rhett and Hazel. He has many nieces and nephews, who will always cherish his memory and the time they spent with Sam.

Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 at the New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery, with a Flag Presentation and Taps by the N.C. National Guard Honor Guard. The Rev. Jack Millsaps officiated.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to:

Ray Phillips Memorial Scholarship Fund

301 Sweetwater Road

Robbinsville, NC 28771, in Sam’s memory.

Townson-Smith Funeral Home was honored to serve the McClung family.

An online register is available at townson-smithfuneralhome.com.