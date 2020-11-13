Body

Shirey “Mike” Braswell passed away peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. He was 87 years old.

Mike was born Aug. 2, 1933 in Newland, N.C. to his parents Linville and Hettie (Anderson) Braswell.

He joined the Air Force and served during the Korean War as a medic. Upon returning to the U.S., he was stationed in Washington State, where he met Dorothy Arlene “Nikki” Braswell. They married in 1955 and enjoyed 65 years together.

Mike worked for the City of Dayton Water Treatment Plant for most of his career as the plant supervisor. After retirement, Mike also worked at Christian Life Center in Butler Township Ohio, where he was known and loved by all as “Mr. Mike.”

Mike was an accomplished carpenter, electrician and general tradesmen, having built several homes, additions, garages and barns over his lifetime. He was always willing to help anyone and sincerely lived out his Christian faith his entire life.

Mike will be missed and remembered by his wife Nikki Braswell; his children and their spouses, Dr. David and Rhonda Braswell of Phoenix, Ariz., Katherine and Roger Ely of Piqua, Ohio, Karen and Rob Winkle, Major (U.S. Air Force) retired of Phoenix, Ariz. Ken and Tracy Braswell of Clayton, Ohio, and Steve and Valerie Braswell of West Milton, Ohio; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; his brothers and sisters-in-law, David Christopher and Betty Braswell of North Wilkesboro, N.C., and Jackie Williams and wife Frances of Robbinsville, N.C.; sister, Helen Jenkins of Clinton, Tenn. and sister-in-law, Faye Williams of Robbinsville, N.C.

He was preceded in death by his brothers Daniel Braswell and Doug Williams; sisters-in-law, Anne Braswell, Peggy Braswell, Mildred Williams; and brother-in-law, Gary Jenkins.

A memorial service was held at 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 at Christian Life Center in Dayton, Ohio.

The family received friends from 4-6 p.m. Sunday at the church prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Hospice and Palliative Care.

Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 at the Lower Yellow Creek Cemetery in Robbinsville, N.C. The Rev. Max Turpin officiated.

Townson-Smith Funeral Home was honored to serve the Braswell family.

An online register is available at both townson-smithfuneralhome.com and hale-sarver.com.