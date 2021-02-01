Sonja Smiley

Body

Sonja West Smiley, 74, longtime resident of the Cherokee Creek Community in Gaffney, S.C., went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 after a brief illness with COVID-19, which has once again devastated another family.

Born in Robbinsville, N.C., she was the beloved wife of Robert V. Smiley. They started dating in their teens, got married in their 20s and had a full life of love, joy and happiness together. She was the daughter of the late Wayne B. West and Jane Postell West of Robbinsville, N.C.

Sonja had two adoring sons, Robert D. Smiley of Wilmington, N.C. and J. Chad Smiley (Jolie) of Gaffney, S.C. Her sons recall fondly of how lucky they were to have a stay-at-home mom to always be there for them growing up, and there to join every cupcake committee, PTA, or haul them to a sporting event.

They also recall fondly of how both parents, even into their 70s, would walk holding hands and tell each other how much they loved each other. It was the sweetest of relationships. She played a key part in helping her husband establish a successful commercial piping and maintenance construction business, which continues on today.

She deeply loved her Lord and her church, Cherokee Creek Baptist Church. She had a passion for baking and was always there with a delicious cake or pie whenever there was an illness or death in her church community.

Sonja was such a beautiful person inside and out. She was always “put together” so beautifully, as they say. Anyone who knew her would say “everyone loves Sonja.” And everyone did, especially her dearest of friends: Melissa Sarratt, Martha Barnes, Emmaree Peeler, Becky Godfrey, Susan Smith, Mamie Sarratt and many, many others.

Surviving in addition to her two sons and husband are her dear sisters, Geraldine Mauck (William) and Grace Bryson (Troy), both of Waynesville, N.C.; two grandchildren, whom she adored, Lexi Smiley and Seth Smiley (Macie), both of Gaffney, S.C., as well as her most beloved nephews and niece-in-law, Denny Bryson (Mary) and David Bryson of Waynesville, N.C.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Viola Gentry of Sylva, N.C.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 at Green Hill Cemetery in Waynesville, N.C. There will be a celebratory memorial service at Cherokee Creek Baptist Church as soon as it is safe to do so.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to:

Cherokee Creek Baptist Church “Kitchen Fund”

501 Buck Shoals Road

Gaffney, SC 29341,

in memory of Sonja Smiley.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at blakelyfuneralhome.com.