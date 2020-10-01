Body

Susie Phillips, 63 of the Atoah Community of Robbinsville, N.C., passed away, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at her residence.

She was a native of Cherokee County and the daughter of the late Robert and Maude Neal Guffey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Phillips in September of 2003; her brothers, Jerry Guffey, Ray Guffey, Jr.; and sisters, Linda Wilson and Molly Guffey.

She is survived by her son, Shane Phillips of Atlanta, Ga.; sisters, Polly Ledwell of Robbinsville, N.C., Mary Secrest of Archdale, N.C., Tina Chandler of Andrews, N.C., and several adopted children and grandchildren that she loved dearly.

Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 at the Grindstaff Cemetery. Michelle Shiplet officiated.

The family received friends from 1-1:45 p.m. at the Townson-Smith Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:

Graham County Cancer Support Group

P.O. Box 1084

Robbinsville, NC 28771.

