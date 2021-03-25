Body

Suzanne Agnes Adams, 72 of the Snowbird Community in Robbinsville, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 18, 2021.

She was the daughter of the late Owen and Ida Teesateskie Smoker. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, sisters, nephew and grandson.

She is survived by her husband, Randy Adams; children, Danielle Adams, Sheila Cox (D.J.) and Charlie Martin; six grandchildren, Zaeley, Kailynne, Makiyah, Brantley, Aleayah, Gaige; two-great grandchildren, Arya and Malakai; and her sister, Bonnie Teesateskie.

Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Buffalo Baptist Church. The Rev. Teddy Silvers officiated, with burial in the church cemetery.

The family received friends from 2-3 p.m. Saturday at the church.

Crisp Funeral Home in Bryson City assisted the family.