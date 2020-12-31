Image
T.J. Edwards, 90 of Union Mills, N.C., passed away on Friday, Dec. 25 at Rutherford Regional Medical Center.
T.J. was a native of Graham County, the son of the late Monroe and Rosa Lee West Edwards, and the husband to the late Rilla Edwards.
T.J. was a graduate of Western Carolina and spent his career working within the education system.
Left to cherish his memory are his son, Jay; daughters, Joy, Lynne and Pam; five grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Services will be private.
Online condolences may be made at crowemortuary.com.