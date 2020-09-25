Tony Crisp

Body

Tony C. Crisp, 76 of Robbinsville, N.C., went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 at his residence, after an extended illness.

A native of Graham County, he was the son of the late William Verlie and Alma Rogers Crisp. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Maurice Crisp and Roland Crisp.

Tony is survived by his loving wife, June B. Crisp; his daughters and sons-in-law, Peggy Carver (Alan) of Robbinsville, N.C., Janet Crisp of Loudon, Tenn., Carrie Crisp of Robbinsville, N.C., and Denise Crawford of Robbinsville, N.C.; his sons and daughter-in-law, Robby Callaway (Misty) of Cherokee, N.C.; his bonus son, Brandon Pavelka of Robbinsville, N.C.; his brother and sister-in-law, Gary Crisp (Joyce) of White, Ga.; and his sisters and brothers in law, Wanda Bedenbaugh (Steve) of Manassas, Va., and Nancy Bedenbaugh (Mike) of Ackworth, Ga.

His grandchildren are Ethan, Leslie, Logan, Gabrielle, Heather, Kala, J.T., Shanali, Nola, Kaos, Kain, Camryn and Rayne. He has seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at the Townson-Smith Chapel. The Revs. Coy Adams, Teddy Silvers and Jessie Crisp officiated. Burial followed at Williams/Colvin Cemetery.

The family received friends from 1-2 p.m. at the Chapel, prior to the service.

Townson-Smith Funeral Home was honored to serve the Crisp family.

An online register is available at townson-smithfuneralhome.com.