Tony Lamar Odom, 69 of Robbinsville, N.C., was called home to meet his Savior on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 at Graham Healthcare and Rehabilitation.

A native of Graham County, he was the son of the late Harvey and Blanche Orr Odom. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his younger brother, Tommy Odom.

Tony was an avid Black Knight football fan. His love and support of Robbinsville High School athletics stemmed from his own involvement in sports at a young age. In 1969, he was a captain for the Black Knights football team’s first state championship season. That season began a regional football dynasty that is still prominent today.

Above all other things in his life, Tony was first a Christian. One of the greatest endeavors of his Christian faith was spearheading an annual youth retreat in Graham County. Wellspring, as it was called, was held for many years with a goal of leading kids to Christ. During the years it was active, countless lives were dedicated to Christ. Tony’s willingness to be obedient to Christ’s call to organize that event is still shaping lives today, as many of the children who attended Wellspring are now parents

and are raising their children as followers of Christ.

Tony is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Glenda Perkins Odom; his daughter and son-in-law, Kirby and Breck Cox of Forest, Va; his son and daughter-in-law, Kurt and Emily Odom of Indian Trail, N.C.; his sister and brother-in-law, Tammy and Troy Burns of Arden, N.C.; his brother and sister-in-law, Terry and Susan Odom of Greensboro, N.C.; and his mother-inlaw, Mamaw Jean Perkins of Robbinsville, N.C. His grandchildren are Nolan Cox, Charlie Kate Odom, and twins, Annie and Ellis Odom.

Private memorial services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Tony’s memory be made to:

Whisper Mountain Youth Camp

2240 Long Creek Road Robbinsville, NC 28771.

Townson-Smith Funeral Home was honored to serve the Odom family.

An online register is available at townson-smithfuneralhome.com.