Tracey Saunooke

Tracey Lee Saunooke, 47, of the Snowbird Community, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 at her residence.

She is survived her mother, Lynda Saunooke; the love of her life, Sonny Holder; her aunts Marion (Jody) Taylor and husband Jonah of Cherokee, N.C. and Laura Saunooke of Robbinsville, N.C.; cousins Jason Taylor and Natalie Bivins both of Cherokee; Tracey’s little brother Dustin Raxter and her beloved dogs Precious, Pepper and Sugar .

Due to the risk of exposure to the COVID-19 virus and the Executive Order issued by Gov. Roy Cooper, the family had a private graveside service Saturday, April 25 at 2 p.m. at the Little Snowbird Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Patrick Breedlove officiated.

Townson-Smith Funeral Home