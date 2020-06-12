Body

Virginia Dockery, age 95 of Marble, N.C., passed away Friday, June 5, 2020 at Chatuge Regional Nursing Home in Hiawassee, Ga.

She was the daughter of the late John Rellie Hall and Betty Elizabeth Ditmore. Virginia was a lifetime resident of Cherokee County and a member of Peachtree Memorial Baptist Church. She enjoyed reading and loved her cats.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Ginny Hatcher.

She is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Lowen Pat Dockery; two daughters, Sandra and Tony Wood of Hiawassee, Ga. and Jan Dockery of Murphy; two grandchildren, Ginia Wood, and Kristy Wood Kell and husband Cody; three great-grandchildren Conner, Cooper and Karalyn Kell.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Monday, June 8, 2020 at Townson-Rose Funeral Home Chapel in Murphy. Drs. Eddis Dockery and Chester Jones officiated.

Burial followed at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in the Peachtree community.

The family received friends from 1-2 p.m., Monday, June 8, 2020 at Townson-Rose Funeral Home.

You may send tributes to the Dockery family at townson-rose.com.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home was in charge of all arrangements.