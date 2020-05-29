Virginia Pearlene Beasley

Body

Virginia Pearlene Waldroup Beasley (Pearlene), left Harris Regional Hospital for her heavenly home on Saturday, May 23, 2020.

A native of Graham County, she was the daughter of the late William Bryant Waldroup and Martha Alice May Waldroup.

Pearlene was a woman of great strength and faith; she persevered through hardships, losses and multiple heath crises. She had a quick wit, a generous spirit and a servant’s heart. She sacrificially loved and cared for her family, and the many young people who stayed in her home. Her door was always open, and there was always room for one more at her table. She was an avid, animated basketball fan (ask the referees). Her intelligence and knowledge made her a valuable teammate or formidable opponent, as she engaged in games with her family. She could dominate in Trivial Pursuit, but could never win at Paddle Pool because of her uncontrollable laughter.

In addition to her parents, Pearlene was preceded in death by her husband, Hudson Beasley; her son, Doyle Edwin Beasley; her sisters, Jessie Waldroup, Ann Purdy, Joan Wells and Shelba Jean Hoffer; her brothers, Ernest Waldroup and Lee Roy Waldroup; and two infant sisters and two infant brothers.

She is survived by her sons, Kenneth Beasley (Debbie) of Muscle Shoals, Ala., Gerald Beasley (Carol), Harold Beasley (Juanita), Marshall Beasley, and James Beasley (Kim), all of Robbinsville, N.C.; daughter, Jeannette Beasley of Robbinsville, N.C.; her “forever daughter-in-law”, Mary Haigler (Phil); 15 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; sister, Hope Johnson of Colorado Springs, Colo.; sister-in-law, Ethel Waldroup of McDonough, Ga.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at the Townson-Smith Chapel. Her son, Rev. Harold Beasley and Revs. Daniel Stewart and Mike Teem officiated. Burial followed at Wiggins Cemetery. The family received friends from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday at the Chapel, prior to the service.

Townson-Smith Funeral Home was honored to serve the Beasley family.

