Wallace Williams, 81 of Sharon, S.C. passed away on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020.

Wallace was born on Jan. 6, 1939 in Robbinsville, N.C. He was the son of the late J. Marion Williams and Stacy Jackson Williams. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his three brothers.

Wallace worked as a supervisor at Duke Energy and retired after serving 30 years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda Faye Heffner Williams; children, Connie Lovelace (Steven Han), Teresa Cherry (Mickey), Hollis Jackson (Scott), Tim Brazell (Melony), Kim Collins (Mark Newton), seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

The family received friends from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at Sharon Baptist Church in Sharon, S.C.

Graveside services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 at the Farley Cemetery.

In memory of Wallace Williams, memorials may be made to:

Sharon Baptist Church, 3850 York Street

Sharon, S.C 29742,

or to a charity of one’s choice.

