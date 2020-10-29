William Albritton

Body

William Bradford Albritton, age 81 of Andrews, N.C. passed away Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at his residence.

William was a native of Auburn, Maine and the son of the late John and Deborah Bradford Albritton. He owned and operated a knife shop, and was a knife grinder by trade. He was a member of the Rescue Squad/Fire Departments of Andrews and Santeetlah in Graham County, N.C. for a combined total of over 25 years.

William enjoyed eating out with good company and good food. He was a giver and loved to help others.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Wallace and Johnny Albritton.

He is survived by a very special lady in his life, Carolyn Breedlove; one daughter Cheryl Anderson of Robbinsville; two grandchildren, Melissa Blevins and David Blevins; and one great-grandchild Hudson Blevins.

A memorial service will be held at the Cornerstone Church in Andrews, N.C. on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 at 6 p.m. The Revs. Marcus Larey and Henry Ethridge will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 5-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, prior to the service.

You may send tributes to the Albritton family at townson-rose.com.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.