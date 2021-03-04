Winston Jordan

Body

Winston Delano Jordan, age 76, passed away during the peaceful morning hours of Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021.

Winston was born Jan. 1, 1945 in Graham County. He was the son of the late Thomas Arnold Jordan and the late Geneva Sawyer Jordan.

Mr. Jordan honorably served his country as a United States Army Veteran, being stationed in Korea. Winston often enjoyed being outdoors among the mountains and camping at Lake Santeetlah in Graham County.

He was an avid sports fan and he spent many hours watching football and auto races. Winston loved his family deeply and he treasured the special times which they had all shared together. He was blessed with a wonderful and uplifting personality, and his funny stories always brought joy and laughter to those around him.

Winston’s memory will be cherished forever by those he loved and those who knew him.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Maxine Kimberly, Bobby Fae Hartin, Marvin “Chick” Jordan, Richard Jordan, and Eddie “Mutt” Jordan.

Surviving are his sisters and brothers, Jo Ellen Lee of California, Emogene Cook of California, Anita Lowery of Robbinsville, Denny Jordan of Clyde and Patricia Rose of Waynesville, 27 nieces and nephews, and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

The family wishes to extend their deepest gratitude to a niece, Deana Jordan, for the special love and care she gave to Winston.

A graveside funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Old Mother Cemetery, located at Old Mother Church Road in Robbinsville, NC 28771. The Rev. Jack Millsaps will be officiating. The family received friends at Crawford/Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Canton from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

Memorials may be made in Mr. Jordan’s memory to:

The American Cancer Society

1901 Brunswick Avenue #100

Charlotte, NC 28207, or

ABCCM Veteran Restoration Program

20 20th Street

Asheville NC 28801.

Crawford / Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service is honored to be caring for the Jordan family.