Help stop the spread of germs

Coughing is one common reflex action that we do to expel something out from our throat.

“We clear our airways to get rid of substances that are irritating to the airway passages,” said Family Medicine specialist Rex Carbonilla, M.D.

Whether to cough or not, Carbonilla said it’s supposed to protect you. It gets out stuff that doesn’t belong in your lungs and windpipe, like inhaled dirt or even food, he said.

Carbonilla said colds and flu are among the common causes. While annoying, coughs that are productive get germs and mucus out of your lungs when you’re sick; most will go away in a few days. But after a cold though, some dry coughs last weeks or months due to lung irritation.

“If you have allergies and asthma, inhaling a mold triggers your lungs to overreact. You’re trying to eliminate or cough out what’s bothering you,” Carbonilla said.

He added that even if you’re not allergic to things like cold air, cigarette smoke, or strong perfumes, these can set off a hacking spell.

When you’re congested, mucus drips down from your nose to your throat, makes you cough. You can get postnasal drip from colds, flu, sinus infections, allergies and other problems, Carbonilla said.

Another reason why you cough is because of acid reflux. Heartburn causes the stomach acid to back up into your throat especially at night leading to windpipe irritation; thus, it makes you cough, Carbonilla said.

The following are helpful ways to stop the spread of germs like COVID-19 – known as Coronavirus Disease 19 – from the CDC:

* Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

* Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If a tissue is not readily available, cough or sneeze into your upper sleeve or elbow.

* Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.

* Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

* Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

* Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care.

Ana Williams is now the health columnist for The Graham Star.