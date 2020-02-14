Na Skylark coming to Brasstown

Body

Brasstown – Na Skylark will perform a Friday Night Concert at the John C. Campbell Folk School in Brasstown, N.C., 7 p.m. on Feb. 21.

The show will be held in the Keith House. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated.

Na Skylark, which simply means "the skylarks" in Irish, is an all-female trio dedicated to playing the traditional music of Ireland, Scotland and other Celtic lands on Ireland's national instruments: the Irish harp and the Irish uilleann ("elbow") pipes.

From there, Na Skylark weaves these voices and others – Irish song, flutes and whistles, fiddle and the Appalachian mountain dulcimer – into a tapestry of sound and feeling that has delighted audiences large and small across the eastern U.S.

An evening with Lorinda Jones, Cathy Wilde and Jannell Canerday offers a rare chance to explore the musical soul and source of "Celtic Women" and "Riverdance," in a relaxed, warm, and truly up-close and personal setting. Charming, engaging and often laugh-out-loud funny, Na Skylark creates an atmosphere that invites audiences to learn about instruments, history and music they may never have known about before – and always leaves them asking for more.

For more, visit https://www.lorindajones.com/na_skylark1/