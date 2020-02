Smoky Mountain Conference basketball tournament schedule

Body

Rosman – The Smoky Mountain Conference released its basketball tournament bracket yesterday.

The annual event – being held at Rosman this year – has been pushed back one day from its original start date, as it will begin today and conclude Friday, Feb. 21.

Top seeds entering the tournament are Cherokee (junior varsity boys), Murphy (varsity girls) and Hayesville (varsity boys).

The event will play out as follows:

JV Boys

*Friday, Feb. 14, 4 p.m.: Robbinsville (No. 4 seed) vs. Hayesville (No. 5)

*Friday, Feb. 14, 5:15 p.m.: Murphy (No. 3) vs. Swain (No. 6)

*Monday, Feb. 17, 5 p.m.: Cherokee (No. 1) vs. winner of Robbinsville/Hayesville

*Tuesday, Feb. 18, 5 p.m.: Andrews (No. 2) vs. winner of Murphy/Swain

*Friday, Feb. 21, 5 p.m.: Championship game

Varsity Girls

*Friday, Feb. 14, 6:30 p.m.: Hayesville (No. 3, 14-10, 7-5) vs. Rosman (No. 6, 10-11, 4-8)

*Saturday, Feb. 15, noon: Cherokee (No. 2, 14-8, 8-4) vs. Andrews (No. 7, 1-21, 0-12)

*Saturday, Feb. 15, 3 p.m.: Robbinsville (No. 4, 19-5, 7-5) vs. Swain (No. 5, 5-17, 4-8)

*Monday, Feb. 17, 6:30 p.m.: Murphy (No. 1 seed, 23-0, 12-0) vs. winner of Robbinsville/Swain

*Tuesday, Feb. 18, 6:30 p.m.: Winner of Cherokee/Andrews vs. winner of Hayesville/Rosman

*Friday, Feb. 21, 6:30 p.m.: Championship game

Varsity Boys

*Friday, Feb. 14, 8 p.m.: Swain (No. 4 seed, 13-9, 7-5) vs. Murphy (No. 5, 10-13, 5-7)

*Saturday, Feb. 15, 1:30 p.m.: Cherokee (No. 2, 15-8, 9-3) vs. Rosman (No. 7, 2-19, 1-11)

*Saturday, Feb. 15, 4:30 p.m.: Andrews (No. 3, 17-5, 8-4) vs. Robbinsville (No. 6, 3-19, 1-11)

*Monday, Feb. 17, 8 p.m.: Hayesville (No. 1, 21-3, 11-1) vs. winner of Swain/Murphy

*Tuesday, Feb. 18, 8 p.m.: Winner of Cherokee/Rosman vs. winner of Andrews/Robbinsville

*Friday, Feb. 21, 8 p.m.: Championship game