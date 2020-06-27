This Week in Local History: June 25, 2020

Body

10 years ago

* Graham County lost its second commissioner in three weeks. Bruce Snyder became the second commissioner to resign. The GOP Executive committee may choose a replacement commissioner to serve until Dec. 1.

* Sign-ups started for county football and cheerleading for the upcoming season. Cost was $65 for football and $40 for cheerleading. Additional siblings were half the price. Update: The 2020 season was just cancelled.

25 years ago

* There was a new North Carolina restraint law that went into effect on July 1. The Highway Patrol was reminding parents to be ready to obey the law, which required child safety seats for children less than four years old and required seat belts for all children less than 12, in both the front and back seats.

* Graham County’s Miles Lee competed in the Junior Olympic Track and Field State Championships, held in Wilmington. Lee finished first in the 3,000-meter run, with a time of 9:37. He also finished third in the 1,500-meter run, with a time of 4:30. Lee advanced in both events to the Southeast Regionals, to be held in Chapel Hill.

50 years ago

* A Graham Star was not available for this week.

-Diane West